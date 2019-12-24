AIADMK says it will score a thumping victory in local body polls

The AIADMK on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to score a “thumping victory” in the local bodies’ polls, to be held on Friday (December 27) and Monday (December 30).

At an event to mark to the 32nd death anniversary of the party founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, the coordinator of the AIADMK and Deputy Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, administered a pledge to his party colleagues and members and called upon them to strive hard for the organisation’s success.

Earlier, Chief Minister and the co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam, accompanied by leaders including M. Thambi Durai, former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam, deputy coordinators, D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, V. Maitreyan, former MP and C. Ponnaiyan, former Minister, placed a wreath at the mausoleum of MGR. They paid floral homage to the leader at their respective official residences too.