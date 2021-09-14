AIADMK names more point persons

The AIADMK on Monday nominated additional point persons for elections to rural local bodies in nine districts.

Party Dindigul (east) district secretary Natham R. Viswanathan had been posted for Chengalpattu; organisation secretaries Sevvur S. Ramachandran and Mukkur for Vellore, and V.M. Rajalakshmi, R. Gopalakrishnan and P.G. Rajendran for Tirunelveli, according to a release issued by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK. About 10 days ago, the party appointed 40 persons for all the nine districts.