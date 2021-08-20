AIADMK members were not evicted from the House, clarifies Speaker

Section of media reported otherwise, says Duraimurugan

Speaker P. Appavu on Thursday said AIADMK members had staged a walkout from the House on Wednesday and were not evicted as reported by a section of media.

“Media should be careful in the future,” he said, in response to the Leader of the House, Duraimurugan, who brought the issue to his attention.

Mr. Duraimurugan said though the AIADMK members left the House immediately after the Chief Minister addressed the House, a section of newspapers had reported that they had been evicted. “It has caused confusion in the minds of the readers. This is not healthy, as such reports run against the action of the Speaker,” Mr. Duraimurugan said.

Mr. Appavu said when the AIADMK leader in the House had raised an issue, he had said that it would set a wrong precedent, since Mr. Palaniswami had not obtained the Chair’s permission.

“I allowed him, since I believed that he would raise a public issue. But he spoke about a personal issue. When the other members displayed placards, I told them this can’t be allowed. They then left the House, and were not evicted.”