AIADMK General Council Meeting Live | High Court puts brake on one-leadership move of EPS

Key developments from the crucial AIADMK general council meeting that will decide who is mightier in the party, Edappadi Palaniswami or O. Panneerselvam, or both.

The crucial general council and executive committee meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) gets underway in Chennai’s Vanagaram. Party’s interim presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain is charing the meet.

The meeting also assumes significance amid a sense of unease between the AIADMK and the BJP, whose leaders have been making observations indirectly affecting each other’s political interests.

Here are the updates

10.30 am

O Panneerselvam arrives at venue of AIADMK general council meeting after getting a HC verdict against amending bylaws of the party. Two days ago he had written to Avadi Police Commisioner not to permit the conduct of the same meeting.

A section of members shouted slogans against him: “ varathe varathe (don’t come )“

Former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar tries to pacify AIADMK general council members, urging them to maintain calm.

However, slogans are being raised in support of unitary leadership, a demand which Mr. Panneerselvam does not endorse.

9.30 am

EPS vs. OPS

The camp led by the party’s co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, appears to be well ahead of the group headed by party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in terms of support from the members of the general council and the party functionaries.

While the Palaniswami faction wants the present system of dual leadership to be changed to single leadership, the other is against any change. Members of the former claim that their camp has the support of about 2,500 members of the council, the strength of which is around 2,700.

On Wednesday, former MP V. Maitreyan, who was with the Panneerselvam camp until recently, met Mr. Palaniswami and expressed his support for making the co-coordinator the party’s chief.

9.00 am

AIADMK cadres throng Vanagaram

8.00 am

Madras HC Division Bench restrains AIADMK’s general council from amending its bylaws

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court early on Thursday restrained the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s general council from passing any resolution aimed at amending its bylaws so that the amendments could pave way for unitary leadership instead of dual leadership in vogue now.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan passed the interim order after hearing an urgent appeal at the senior judge’s residence between 2. 40 and 4.30 a.m. The appeal was preferred against a single judge’s refusal to pass any kind of restraint order with respect to the resolutions to be passed by the general council, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday. - Mohamed Imranullah S.