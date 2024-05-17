AIADMK may witness churning once the LS election results are out

The AIADMK may witness a churning after the results of this Lok Sabha election are declared next month.

There are talks of sections of the camp led by the party’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam inching closer to the AIADMK, though there is no apparent activity towards this direction. However, sources say that around the time when the election results are declared, some developments may be visible.

Some of the former Ministers not only favour a reunion with the Panneerselvam camp, but also an alliance with the BJP again, said a former AIADMK Minister. However, a party veteran cautions that any initiative for a reunion should not lead to further fragmentation in the AIADMK. In the past, when reports in the media described former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani as the AIADMK’s Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra Chief Minister who revolted in 2022 against the leadership of Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray), Mr. Velumani asserted that he stood by the decision of the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to snap ties with the national party.

Without denying the prevalence of divergent views within the party, MLA R.B. Udhayakumar said that Mr. Palaniswami takes decisions only after “broad consultations.” Even, the move against the BJP was made only after many functionaries urged him to do so, he said.

He adds that "our general secretary takes back those who want to do homecoming and treats them honourably."