AIADMK leaders pay floral tributes at Jayalalithaa memorial

On the third death anniversary of late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, party leaders led by coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-cordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in the Marina beach front here on Thursday.

Senior leaders, Ministers and senior party functionaries wore black shirts to observe the death anniversary of their late leader. Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy Mr. Panneerselvam led a procession of party leaders from the statue of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on Anna Salai-Wallajah Road junction in Chennai. Over 2,000 party men took part in the procession.

After paying floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s memorial, AIADMK leaders took a pledge to carry forward the party and take the welfare schemes to the general public. Mr. Panneerselvam administered the pledge to the party leaders. Mr. Palaniswami called upon the partymen to observe a two-minute silence to remember their party leader.

The leaders also vowed to protect their party to win in all the elections.

In view of the procession, flow of vehicular traffic was severely affected on Wallajah Road, parts of Anna Salai and Kamarajar Salai.