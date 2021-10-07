AIADMK leaders flag issues of farmers in TN

O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami referred to the need for paddy procurement with a moisture content of 22%, and the need for fertilisers to be distributed

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, flagged issues of farmers such as difficulties in procurement and the reported shortage of urea.

In separate statements, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the need for paddy procurement having a moisture content of up to 22%, while Mr. Palaniswami complained that the DMK government had neither apparently kept the required stock of fertilisers in advance nor distributed the stock to needy districts.

The former contended that it was the demand of the farmers that the State government procure the paddy ahead of getting the nod from the Central government for getting the moisture content hiked to 22% from the permissible 17%. He sought the direct intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard.

The latter wanted the State government to ensure that steps are taken on a war footing on the issue of making fertilisers available to agriculturists.