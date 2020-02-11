AIADMK leaders begin intra-party consultations

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam launched district-wise consultations with their party colleagues on Monday.
Representatives of 14 district units of the ruling party, covering parts of the central and southern regions of the State, took part in the first day of consultations. The deliberations touched on the reasons for the “not impressive” performance in the polls to rural local bodies, said a prominent leader from the southern region, adding that the focus of the meetings was more on preparing party members for the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies than on the Assembly polls in 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.