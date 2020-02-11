AIADMK leaders begin intra-party consultations

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam launched district-wise consultations with their party colleagues on Monday.

Representatives of 14 district units of the ruling party, covering parts of the central and southern regions of the State, took part in the first day of consultations. The deliberations touched on the reasons for the “not impressive” performance in the polls to rural local bodies, said a prominent leader from the southern region, adding that the focus of the meetings was more on preparing party members for the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies than on the Assembly polls in 2021.