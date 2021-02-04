AIADMK Karnataka office-bearer expelled

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced the expulsion of M.P. Yuvaraj, secretary of the Karnataka State unit of the party, from the primary membership of the organisation, for having taken part in “anti-party activity”.
A statement issued by Chief Minister and co-coordinator of the party Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of AIADMK O. Pannerselvam stated that the office-bearer was relieved of all positions in the party.
Asked whether he tried to meet V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, at a resort near Bengaluru where she is now staying, Mr. Yuvaraj told The Hindu that there was “no truth” in media reports on his bid to meet her.
He said a few days ago, he was going to the Nandi Hills along with his family, and en route, he made a brief halt to have tea at the place where the resort is located. “I did not go inside the resort complex or try to meet her. I had also informed the party leadership of the factual position. Still, they [the leadership] have removed me from the party. I will still associate myself only with the AIADMK,” Mr. Yuvaraj said.
In a separate release, the party appointed former Minister K.T. Pachamal as AIADMK organisation secretary and Kallakurichi legislator A. Prabhu as joint secretary of Amma Peravai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath