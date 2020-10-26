AIADMK government reduced NEET reservation to 7.5%, says Stalin

“Justice Kalaiyarasan had recommended 10% reservation.”

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that the AIADMK government reduced to 7.5% the horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified State government school students in admission to undergraduate medical courses, even though Justice Kalaiyarasan had recommended 10% reservation.

Addressing a family wedding of a party functionary, he said the government was not able to get the Governor’s assent even for the bill that had sought to given just 7.5% reservation. “Forty days have passed since the bill was adopted in the Assembly. We waited for the Governor to give his nod, but he is yet to give it,” he said.

Mr Stalin said the government had sought four weeks to take a decision on the bill and by delaying the consent he only intented to dilute the issue. “That was why we organised a demonstration and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused us of politicising the issue. But the AIADMK is only interested in making commission,” he charged.

Mr Stalin said the AIADMK government should be removed to protect the interest of the state. “The 2021 Assembly elections have provided us an opportunity to complete the task and let us make use of it,” he further said.

In a separate statement, he urged Mr Palaniswami to bring pressure on the Centre to implement reservation in the medical seats surrendered to the Central pool by the state government.

“If the BJP government refuses to implement it, the Chief Minister should declare that he would not form an alliance with the BJP in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr Stalin alleged that reservation could not be implemented because of the stand of the BJP government in the Supreme Court and failure of the AIADMK government to place concrete arguments.