Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels two functionaries

The AIADMK has expelled two middle-level functionaries from Tiruppur and Perambalur districts for anti-party activities.

On Saturday, the party took action against P. Selvi, deputy secretary of the Tiruppur district women’s wing., according to a party release. On Thursday, the Poolambadi town panchayat unit’s secretary in Perambalur district, A.Vinod, was removed from the party.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, termed as eyewash the announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that action would be taken against wrongdoers with regard to the distribution of ‘poor-quality’ Pongal gift hampers. He wondered what purpose would be served after the distribution had been made.

He also expressed shock over the Central government’s proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) rules dealing with deputation of officers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 12:21:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-expels-two-functionaries/article38311345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY