AIADMK, DMK working in tandem: MNM

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday charged the ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK of working hand-in-hand to prevent the conduct of local body polls in the State.

Maiam’s organisation secretary C.K. Kumaravel said the AIADMK had been promising the conduct of polls but the DMK keeps going to the court to stop the conduct of the polls citing irregularities for the past three years.

“So far, both these parties used to fool only the people. But by calling for applications from party men for elections and then going to court to stop it only shows that these two parties are fooling their own party men,” said Mr. Kumaravel.

Asked what Makkal Needhi Maiam thought about indirect elections for the post of mayors, he said the party had lost an advantage. “A direct election would have worked well for us. Anyway, we are fully prepared for the local body polls and are raring to go,” he said.

