March 02, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

A team of leaders of the AIADMK, including S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani, met the DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and deputy general secretary L. K. Sudeesh on Friday evening.

After holding the discussion for about 30 minutes, Mr. Velumani told reporters that the meeting was a courtesy call. The two parties’ seat sharing committees would soon meet and deliberate on the issue of alliance. He declined to elaborate further.