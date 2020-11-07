AIADMK demands setting up of a proper Waqf Board

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday staged a protest against the Congress government for its failure to constitute a proper Waqf Board in the Union Territory.

The protesters led by AIADMK leader in the Assembly, A. Anbalagan, gathered in front of the Waqf Board office near Bussy Street and locked the premises.

Holding placards highlighting the party’s demands, the workers shouted slogans against the Congress government.

Mr. Anbalagan told reporters that the board was functioning without a president and other members. The board had not initiated any welfare measures for the Muslim community in the last four- and- a-half years.

The party urged the Union Territory government to immediately fill all vacancies and disburse assistance meant for the minority community. Party legislators A. Bhaskar, K.A.U Asana and Vayyapuri Manikantan also participated in the agitation.