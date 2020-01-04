AIADMK calls poll results a reward for their welfare measures

The AIADMK on Friday regarded the outcome of rural local body elections in 27 districts as a “reward” for welfare measures taken by the State government.

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator, said the results showed that the party had regained “affection and support” of people, eight months after it had “missed the opportunity for victory” in the Lok Sabha elections for a variety of reasons.

After the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the two leaders, according to the statement, had been “protecting” the party, much to the surprise of those who wrote off the AIADMK. “We have retrieved [the symbol of] two leaves. We consolidated the position of the government, overcoming adversities that were caused by the verdict of the Lok Sabha polls. We snatched Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies from our political rivals,” they said.

Thanking all those who voted for nominees of the party and allies, the leaders called upon the victorious candidates to work for the welfare of the people.