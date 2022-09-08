AIADMK cadres won’t forgive O. Panneerselvam, says Palaniswami

“Panneerselvam is like a chameleon. He keeps changing his stance based on what is beneficial to him,” said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said party cadres will not forgive deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

Visiting the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, for the first time since being appointed interim general secretary of the party on July 11, he charged that Mr. Panneerselvam had led the violence at the party headquarters and party cadres will not forgive him.

“Mr. Panneerselvam is like a chameleon. He keeps changing his stance based on what is beneficial to him,” Mr. Palaniswami told reporters.

He also alleged that despite repeated complaints about the violence, the DMK government has been slow in taking action and only on Wednesday CBCID has started its investigation. Mr. Palaniswami insisted there was no split in the party and only those who had acted against the interest of the party were removed at the general council meeting on July 11. He added out of 2,663 general body members, 96% have supported him.

Majority of MLAs, except 3-4, and MPs are on our side, with this kind of support nobody can do anything to the party legally, Mr. Palaniswami said. He alleged that O. Panneerselvam has not been loyal to the party.

File picture of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (right) and O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Elections for AIADMK general secretary post soon

Mr. Palaniswami said elections will be held soon for the post of party’s general secretary.

He criticised the DMK government and said that law and order in the State has deteriorated. The DMK has failed to fulfil its poll promise of getting exemption from NEET as well as banning online rummy and also curbing sale of narcotics like ganja, heroin and cocaine.

Earlier, he paid respects to statues of the late party leaders M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Palaniswami’s visit to party headquarters, comes after a Division Bench of Madras High Court ruled in favour of his election as interim general secretary earlier this month. He was given a rousing reception by the cadres.