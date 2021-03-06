Tamil Nadu

AIADMK appoints S.D. Kumar as secretary of Karnataka unit

The AIADMK on Friday appointed S.D. Kumar as secretary of the Karnataka State unit of the party.

Earlier, he was the joint secretary of the unit.

In early February, his predecessor, M.P. Yuvaraj, was expelled from the party for having taken part in “anti-party activities”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 1:53:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-appoints-sd-kumar-as-secretary-of-karnataka-unit/article34001073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY