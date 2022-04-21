AIADMK, AMMK assail State govt. for ‘power cuts’

The AIADMK and the AMMK on Thursday criticised the State government for, what they called, power cuts in the State.

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary, D. Jayakumar, told reporters in Ranipet that though the ruling party had said there would not be any breakdown in power supply, several districts of the State had been experiencing the problem, lasting hours.

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, said instead of blaming the Central government for the situation, the State government should take steps to overcome the problem.