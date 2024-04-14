GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK accuses Intelligence Wing of hacking phones of its leaders

April 14, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Saturday accused the State Intelligence Wing of the Police of hacking or intercepting the phones of its leaders.

In a complaint addressed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, the party’s advocate wing’s secretary I.S. Inbadurai claimed that the Intelligence Wing had procured a software programme to monitor its leaders for the purpose of hacking or interception. He wanted the CEC and the CEO to take action against the police officers concerned.

