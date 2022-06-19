Agnipath scheme against nation’s interest: Stalin

The BJP govt. must withdraw it immediately, he says

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to give up the Agnipath scheme, saying it was “against the interest of the nation and would dash the hope of the youth for military service.”

“Give up the scheme in view of the security of the country,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. He said protests by youth were raging all over the country against the “recruitment for the army on contract basis” and pointed out “the objections raised by former Army officers, who have concerns for the nation’s security.”

Recalling retired Major General G.D. Bakshi’s plea, “For God’s sake please don’t do it” and Lieutenant Raj Kadyan’s argument that “you don’t expect a man, who is already looking beyond four years to be committed to the extent that he can lay down his life,” Mr. Stalin said political parties and former Army officials had made it clear that “military service is not a part-time job.”

“They have said it is a dangerous scheme. The BJP government should immediately withdraw it,” the Chief Minister added.