Aggressive testing is best strategy, says WHO scientist

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday held discussions on the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory with chief scientist of the World Health Organisation Soumya Swaminathan at the Legislative Assembly.
Mr. Narayanasamy said Dr. Swaminathan had stressed on the need to strengthen contact tracing, testing and isolation as the key to winning the battle against the virus.
Quoting the chief scientist, the Chief Minister said the virus would be active for several months. The only way to flatten the curve was to do more testing, contact tracing and then isolating the patient, he said.
“Lockdown cannot be a permanent strategy to deal with the pandemic. The administration could deploy more number of people for contact tracing,” Dr. Swaminathan suggested.
Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and District Collector-cum-Health Secretary T. Arun were present.
Bedi’s message
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, in a message, said Dr. Swaminathan in a conversation with her during the visit to Puducherry suggested that students who passed out from high school could be deployed for contact tracing so that paramedical staff were spared for healthcare.
The Chief Scientist said home quarantine would not work in compact homes as other members of the family faced the risk of infection. They need a separate place to be isolated, Ms. Bedi said in her message.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath