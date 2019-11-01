Tamil Nadu

After seven days, doctors in Tamil Nadu withdraw strike

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association were on strike in Tamil Nadu

Decision taken after the Chief Minister appealed twice on Thursday, says representative

The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) on Friday decided to temporarily withdraw their strike.

A. Ramalingam, convenor of FOGDA, said the decision to withdraw the strike was taken after the Chief Minister made appeals twice on Thursday. “The Health Minister has been urging us to withdraw the strike. We were also informed through our directors that the State Cabinet will be discussing our demands. So, we have decided to temporarily withdraw our strike, and wait for the Cabinet’s decision,” he said.

Doctors affiliated to the FOGDA launched the indefinite strike on October 25 demanding that the government fulfil the assurances it made during a meeting on August 27. They have been demanding pay band-4 as per prospective clause of Government Order 354, maintaining doctor posts as per patient strength, conduct of counselling for posting of service post-graduates and retaining 50% quota in post-graduation.

