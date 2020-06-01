Tamil Nadu

After recovery, Additional Commissioner, 49 police personnel join duty

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan welcomes police officials who joined duty after getting treated for COVID-19.

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan and other officers welcome them

The City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan and other officers welcomed Additional Commissioner of Police, North, R.Dhinakaran and 49 police personnel who joined duty on Monday after COVID-19 treatment.

At the office of the City Police Commissioner, Vepery, Mr. Viswanathan received them and appreciated them for joining duty after recovering from COVID-19.

Mr. Viswanathan said, “As many as 50 police personnel, including Additional Commissioner, are joining duty on the advice of doctors after they were discharged. The police personnel have been discharging their duties effectively in COVID-19 prevention. While they were discharging duties on field, some of them contracted COVID-19. I appreciate them for coming back to duty.”

He also said the police personnel should work hard to ensure that public moved freely.

Along with Additional Commissioner of Police, North, two Assistant Commissioners of Police, four police inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, and 31 others joined duty.

