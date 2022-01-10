After 21 months, kin of fireworks unit accident victims get relief

They had moved HC for disbursement of govt.-announced assistance

After a prolonged legal battle,the families of 12 of the 14 persons who were killed in Rajammal Fireworks unit accident on March 20, 2020, got a compensation of ₹3 lakh each on Monday.

State Ministers K.K.S.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Revenue and Disaster Management) and Thangam Thennarasu (Industries) handed over the cheques to the legal heirs of the victims in the presence of Collector J. Meghnath Reddy.

Rajammal Fireworks unit in Vembakottai taluk was operating without proper licence and the family members approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as the State government did not distribute the relief amount as promised.

An official said the proposal for compensation that was sent to the government was initially rejected. It was again sent to the legal cell and the government sanctioned ₹3 lakh relief each to the kin of the 14 victims, who were from Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts .

The Ministers also distributed orders for monthly assistance to 10 differently abled persons on the occasion.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) Krishnaveni were present.