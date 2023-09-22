HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram refuses consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against DMK leader R.S. Bharathi

Passes a detailed order stating that the press statements made by the politician criticising Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, for taking up suo motu revision against a few sitting Ministers, do not amount to scandalising the judiciary

September 22, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram | Photo Credit: Facebook / Shunmuga Sundaram

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram on Friday, September 22 refused to grant consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi for having criticised Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court after the latter took up suo motu revision against discharge/acquittal of a few sitting Ministers from disproportionate assets cases.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

Rejecting an application made by ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar seeking consent as required under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act of 1971, the A-G said, he had perused the statements made by Mr. Bharathi to the media on August 24 but did not find any offence of criminal contempt having been made. The A-G said, even Justice Venkatesh himself had refused to initiate suo motu criminal contempt against the DMK leader.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court judge refuses to recuse himself from hearing suo motu revision against Minister Ponmudy’s acquittal 

“The statement in dispute may be a criticism but there is no intention to scandalise a judicial proceeding nor intended to interfere with a judicial proceeding. It may only be a criticism against a particular judicial action.... The statement does not have sufficient material to warrant granting of consent to initiate action for criminal contempt,” the A-G said, while dismissing the consent application filed before him on August 28.

Mr. Shunmugasundaram said, the applicant had not provided a transcription of the statement made by the DMK leader but had only provided a web link to the press meet. A perusal of the link showed that Mr. Bharathi had categorically stated that the suo motu revision orders would be taken on appeal to the Supreme Court. Therefore, his intention was not scandalise or lower or tend to lower the authority of the judiciary, the A-G said.

“When the statement is read as a whole, his intention is made clear that he wants to raise the stated grounds before the Supreme Court in his appeal. Additionally, on August 26, the learned judge Mr. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh himself had refused to initiate any contempt of court action on this issue by stating that the court was not inclined to take any action against anyone who criticised his orders of suo motu revisions,” the A-G said.

Reminding the applicant that Section 5 of the Contempt of Courts Act states that a fair criticism of a judicial act would not amount to contempt, the A-G cited Supreme Court’s verdict in Baradakanta Mishra Versus Registrar of Orissa High Court (1974) wherein it was held: “The jurisdiction is not intended to uphold the personal dignity of the judges. That must rest on surer foundations.”

The A-G also recalled the Supreme Court to have said in Arundhati Roy’s case in 2002 that “in a democracy judges and courts alike are, therefore, subject to criticism and if reasonable argument or citicism in respectful language and tempered with moderation is offered against any judicial act as contrary to law or public good., no court would treat criticism as a contempt of court.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.