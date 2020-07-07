Tamil Nadu

Advertising Club Madras to hold second edition of E-Gyan series discussion on July 10

The discussion will focus on Artificial Intelligence in advertising creativity

The Advertising Club Madras will be holding the second edition of its E-Gyan Series, a knowledge sharing initiative, on July 10. The discussion will focus on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Advertising Creativity! Is it Real or a Fad?’

The E-Gyan series is held with senior professionals from the advertising and media industries, churning out meaningful conversations relevant to business in today’s times, a release said.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a discussion between Anil K. Nair, CEO, VML Y&R with P.G. Aditiya, ECD, Dentsu Webchutney on how AI is slowly making its way into the world of advertising.

Registration is free and on a first-come-first-served basis. Further information can be obtained from Ms. Indra at 81754426372 or at admin@adclubmadras.com. The Hindu is the Print Media Partner for the E-Gyan Series.

The first edition had a panel discussion on June 26, on ‘Integrated Communication, Disintegrated Agencies’ that saw close to 250 registrations across the country and from abroad.

