Additional judges of Madras HC to be made permanent
The Supreme Court collegium has approved Madras High Court's proposal for the appointment of nine additional judges as permanent judges of the High Court.
The collegium had also resolved to recommend that Justice A.A. Nakkiran be appointed as additional judge for a fresh term of one year with effect from December 3, 2022.
