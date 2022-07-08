Actor Vikram admitted to hospital, stable now
Vikram was scheduled to participate in a function on Friday evening to launch teasers for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan
Actor Vikram who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital after he complained of discomfort, is now stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon, doctors said.
The actor’s manager Suryanarayanan M tweeted: “Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim.” Official information on his condition is not yet available. A formal bulletin from the hospital is awaited.
Vikram was scheduled to participate in a function on Friday evening to launch teasers for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Maniratnam, and with an all-star cast.
