Actor Suriya’s comments on draft education policy draw flak

Tamil film actor Suriya Sivakumar has come under attack from State Information Minister Kadambur Raju and senior BJP leaders H. Raja and Tamilisai Soundararajan for criticising certain proposals in the draft National Education Policy.

At a public meeting in Usilampatti in Madurai, BJP national secretary H. Raja accused the actor of instigating the people to “disturb peace” against the Draft NEP. The actor said the Draft NEP sought to impose entrance and qualifying examination on students and the three language formula in Tamil Nadu.

“While speaking about the draft, Suriya has said that ‘if we keep quiet’ NEP will be implemented. Can he speak like that? Doesn’t that mean that he wants to disturb peace,” asked Mr. Raja.

‘Duping the people’

Mr. Raja further said that the NEP was just a draft and the Centre sought opinions from the public. “When they talk about a third language, it is optional. Where is imposition here? We need to play an important role in saving the people of Tamil Nadu from the groups that are trying to dupe the people,” he said.

Mr. Raju said“What does Mr. Suriya know about the NEP. I cannot respond to half-baked comments,” he said.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “People who have no idea about NEP” are commenting about it. “Mr. Suriya is talking without any idea. [DMK president] Stalin apparently has formed a committee to look into the Draft NEP. How did he speak about it for so long then,” she asked.

Fans of Mr. Suriya on Twitter criticised the comments of BJP and AIADMK leaders using the hash tag ‘SuriyaFCwarnsADMKnBJP’. Many Twitter users also expressed solidarity with the actor using the hash tag #StandWithSuriya.