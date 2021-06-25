Active cases fall below 50,000 in T.N.

Coimbatore reports most number of cases; centenarian dies in Chennai

After a span of 71 days, Tamil Nadu’s active caseload dropped below 50,000 on Thursday. A total of 49,845 people are presently under treatment for COVID-19 in the State, with Coimbatore accounting for the most number of active cases at 7,248 followed by Erode with 4,965 patients.

The State recorded 6,162 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its overall tally to 24,49,577.

Another 155 persons, including a centenarian, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 31,901.

Coimbatore recorded 756 new cases of COVID-19, while 641 persons tested positive in Erode. There were 419 cases in Salem and 386 cases in Tiruppur. In Chennai, 372 persons tested positive for the infection. A total of 18 districts reported fewer than 100 cases each, with Tenkasi accounting for the least with 31 cases.

Among the fatalities, Chennai and Ranipet recorded 15 deaths each, while there were 12 deaths in Coimbatore and 10 in Vellore. A total of 127 persons who died had co-morbidities.

The deceased included a 101-year-old man from Chennai. His daughter had tested positive for COVID-19, and hence, a swab was lifted from him for testing.

As many as 9,046 people were discharged across the State. In the last 24 hours, 1,70,283 samples were tested in the State.