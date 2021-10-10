Tamil Nadu

Action taken against shops selling fertilizers

Action has been taken against 101 private shops selling fertilizers for not having complied with the fertiliser control order.

A release issued by the State Agriculture and Family Welfare Department on Saturday stated that inspection was carried out in 3,391 shops on Friday.

This followed the mechanism set up for farmers to address grievances related to the sale of fertilizer.

At present, farming operations were in progress in over 13.168 lakh acres of land during the current Samba cultivation season, the release from the Department added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 1:18:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/action-taken-against-shops-selling-fertilizers/article36922606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY