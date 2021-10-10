Action taken against shops selling fertilizers

Action has been taken against 101 private shops selling fertilizers for not having complied with the fertiliser control order.

A release issued by the State Agriculture and Family Welfare Department on Saturday stated that inspection was carried out in 3,391 shops on Friday.

This followed the mechanism set up for farmers to address grievances related to the sale of fertilizer.

At present, farming operations were in progress in over 13.168 lakh acres of land during the current Samba cultivation season, the release from the Department added.