Action likely against AMMK leader

The AMMK may take “action” against its propaganda secretary and former Andipatti legislator Thanga Tamilselvan for observations he is said to have made against T.T.V. Dhinakaran in a teleconversation, P. Vetrivel, senior leader of the party, said on Monday.

Asked whether the action meant expulsion, Mr. Vetrivel said the former legislator would be “dropped soon.” Mr. Tamilselvan was not available for comment.

Only last week, there was speculation in sections of the media that the former legislator would go back to the ruling party. But, Mr. Thanga Tamilsevan denied the claims and called it “politically motivated.”