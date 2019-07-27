ACP suspended days ahead of retirement

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, C. Tholkappian, was placed under suspension pending an enquiry that the Madras High Court had on January 30, 2019, directed the Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to complete expeditiously, preferably within 8 weeks.

According to police sources, the charge was that Mr. Tholkappian, while serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Ariyalur district had not visited a police constable and home guard who were allegedly injured in an attack and hospitalised on November 16, 2013, and briefed his superior officer.

Since the charge was pending enquiry in the last six years, Mr. Tholkappian was not promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police. Since he was due to retire from service on July 31, 2019, the ACP moved the Madras High Court in January this year seeking a direction to the authorities to expeditiously complete the enquiry.

The court directed the Home Secretary and DGP to pass final orders in the enquiry proceedings as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of 8 weeks from the date of the order.

Since there was no indication of the enquiry officer finishing the probe even after five months, he sent a legal notice to the Home Secretary and DGP on June 22, 2019, asking them to comply with the court order, else he would be constrained to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.

A couple of days ago, the State issued an order placing Mr. Tholkappain under suspension pending enquiry, police sources said and added the order directed the officer to remain in Chennai during the period of suspension.