Accused held for extortion involved in cases in Kerala: police

Five men from Palakkad, Kerala, who were arrested for abduction and extorting money from a garment businessman after luring him with a woman near Valparai, were involved in similar cases in Kerala, police said.

On Friday, the Aliyar police arrested Senthilkumar, 56, Kamaal, 51, Sathish, 31 and Ajayan, 38 and a woman named Sudha, 30 and Prasanth, 24 on Saturday in connection with the case.

While the woman is from Tiruppur, the men are from Palakkad. The police said that cases were filed against the five men in Kerala earlier for similar complaints, but no case was filed against the woman.

Assaulted by five men

According to the police, the 32-year-old businessman received a phone call from Sudha in December 2019. She invited him to a building in Poovalaparuthi village in Anamalai for a New Year party on December 31, where the complainant was assaulted by the five men and taken to Kerala.

The gang took away his car, jewellery and ₹ 27,500 in cash from the complainant and dropped him in Pollachi on January 2, police said.

He lodged a complaint with the Aliyar police on January 23, following which the police registered a case under Section 395 (Punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

The six accused were remanded.