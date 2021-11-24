Tamil Nadu

Aavin starts making ghee for Pongal gift scheme

Aavin has begun production of ghee to be supplied to 2.15 crore family cardholders as part of Pongal gift by the government. The ghee, with a shelf life of six months, will come in 100 ml plastic containers.

An official release here said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced a gift hamper of 21 items, including ghee from Aavin.

Aavin would earn ₹135 crore from this, which would benefit 19 lakh dairy farmers, who are attached to cooperative societies that supply to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 12:50:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aavin-starts-making-ghee-for-pongal-gift-scheme/article37654489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY