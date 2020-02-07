AAI obtains land for Vellore airport project from State Highways Department

The State Highways Department has agreed to hand over a piece of land to the Airports Authority of India for ensuring runway connectivity at Vellore airport. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday in which senior officials of State Highways and Revenue departments, along with those of Airports Authority of India participated.

It was decided that a piece of land on Abdullapuram-Alangayam Road (SH-122) would be handed over to complete the runway work and ₹1.7 crore will be sought for construction of another road adjacent to the airport compound wall. Sources with the State Highways department said the road would provide connectivity to Asanambut, Alangayam and many other villages en route. If completed, the airport would become operational to 20 seater planes providing connectivity with International airports at Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, sources with AAI said. Vellore Airport was sanctioned under the second phase Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of UDAN. According to AAI officials, the terminal building on Abdullapuram-Alangayam is complete and the work on completing electrical works for terminal building and runway are on.