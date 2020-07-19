Aadi festival at Meenakshi temple to be a quiet affair

The flag hoisting ceremony for the annual Aadi festival at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple will begin on July 21. However, this year, it would not have the usual fanfare.
In a press statement, the temple authorities said the festivities would happen between July 21 and July 30.
On the auspicious day of Aadi Velli, which falls on July 24, only a limited number of people would be allowed to enter the temple due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“With the lockdown in place, it will be difficult for those who take goddess Meenakshi on a procession, to come all the way to the temple and then take part in the festivities. The crowd will hence be restricted and only the bhattars and helpers of the temple will be allowed to participate on July 24,” said a source from the temple administration.
It will not be televised or webcast but photos will be shared on the internet, the source added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath