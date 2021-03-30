A walking gold store

Displaying his gold jewellery, Panangaadu Katchi coordinator Hari Nadar and founder ‘Rocket’ Raja arrived at the Ramanathapuram helipad by a special helicopter from Thoothukudi for campaigning. Mr. Nadar told reporters that he wanted to convey the message that anyone can fly, not just big leaders or film stars. As news spread, many women came to have a look and wanted to click selfies. Most, though, were just trying to count his gold chains!