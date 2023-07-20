HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A summit to advance housing and construction innovations

Construction Innovation Hub launched at the Sheltertech Summit organised by the Habitat for Humanity and Kerala Start-up Mission

July 20, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organisation working in the housing sector, organised a Sheltertech Summit in Chennai to talk about start-ups that are advancing housing products and services with focus on affordability and sustainability. The event was organised in partnership with Villgro and ANDE-India.

Anoop Nambiar, India Country Director, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, said: “Market adoption of innovative solutions is crucial to address existing challenges in the housing and construction industries. Sheltertech start-ups featured at today’s summit have developed many of these solutions, which demonstrate motivation, creativity, a drive to be sustainable, and affordable.”

Habitat’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter has supported 16 start-ups in India with product development, access to market and fund-raising though grant funding, acceleration support, mentorship, and corporate connections.

The event saw the launch of the Construction Innovation Hub (CIH) by Habitat for Humanity and Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM). CIH will serve as a platform for construction value chain players such as start-ups, building material companies, housing finance firms, architects, engineers, and others in the industry to share their sustainable construction experiences, best practices and solutions.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission, said: “Through CIH, we will be able to promote innovation and entrepreneurship around affordable and sustainable construction in India by fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry stakeholders.”

Related Topics

Chennai / habitat and housing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.