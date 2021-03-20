The Kancheepuram Collectorate has gone one step further to call for 100% voter participation — messages are printed on token slips issued to patients visiting government hospitals and stickers are being pasted on autorickshaws and application forms needed to admit patients to primary health centres. In some instances, district officials are also asking electors not to take money for votes, and are printing messages like “No note for vote”.
A step towards voter awareness
R Srikanth
Kancheepuram,
March 20, 2021 01:45 IST
R Srikanth
Kancheepuram,
March 20, 2021 01:45 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Madras HC rejects argument that disqualification from becoming MLA cannot be a disqualification to contest elections
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 1:46:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/a-step-towards-voter-awareness/article34113686.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story