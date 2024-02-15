A new platform to learn and know about Thirukkural

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
February 15, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

You can now learn and know about Thirukkural, a collection of 1,330 couplets through a new platform, Thirukural.aiin multiple languages. A team from Chennai-based software as a service (SaaS) firm, Kissflow has come out with this platform,a project that was conceived by the expert committee which spearheaded the KaniTamil24 conference to keep Tamil language on the leading edge of technology.

To a query on the need for the platform when there were several websites offering Thirukkural, Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow and convenor of Dream Tamil Nadu said “This is our effort to apply GenAI to Thirukkural and make it possible for anyone to query the software on anything and everything about Thirukkural.” “The current websites are cluttered, and there are too many advertisements and pop-ups. There are no proper search options. Our site is quite easy to access,” he said. According to him, the whole project was planned, developed and executed in a month’s time. Mr.Sambandam said that this was created specially for the NextGen.

The platform which was launched a few days ago already has over 1,21,590 users (as on February 15, 2024).

