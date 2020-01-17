A ‘Jallikattu’ for women

Jallikattu, the bull-taming spectacle that has become synonymous with the harvest festival of Pongal, is widely perceived as a sport that exhibits a man’s physical strength and courage. But a youth club in Namakkal has been organising a Jallikattu-like event exclusively for women for 10 years and counting.

In ‘Navina Jallikattu’, as it is called, it’s not a bull that has to be stopped in its tracks, but a hen.

Big draw

Women of all ages get to take part in the event, organised by the Nandhavanam Ilaignyar Narpani Mandram in Nandhavanam near Thiruchengode. Every year, Navina Jallikattu witnesses enthusiastic participation from local residents.

“We wanted to have an event exclusively for women, and that’s why we started this. A big circle is drawn, and one of the legs of the hen is tied to either leg of the contestant [using a rope]. The contestants are blindfolded, and should catch the hen without stepping on the rope or going out of the circle,” said S. Devendran, the president of the club.

“It has the thrill of playing an adventure sport. The winners are usually presented with utensils,” he said.

D. Surya, a contestant, said, “It’s quite thrilling. Though challenging, it doesn’t seem physically exhausting. It’s an interesting way to celebrate Pongal.”