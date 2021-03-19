Tamil Nadu

A display of no wealth

The CPI(M)’s candidate for Harur, A. Kumar, rode a bullock cart to file his nominations on Thursday. Mr. Kumar’s affidavit stood out for his meagre asset ownership — his cash in hand was ₹1,000 and that of his wife’s, ₹2,500. Jewellery owned by the candidate’s wife was worth ₹4.5 lakh (120 g). Mr. Kumar does not own immovable property, and his wife’s self-earned immovable property was worth ₹9.50 lakh.

