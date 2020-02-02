A corporate-friendly exercise: Oppn.

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu described the Union Budget as “corporate-friendly” while the alliance partners of the BJP-AIADMK combine welcomed it.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the Budget had recorded its concern for the corporate sector and there was hardly any scheme to improve the income of farmers and creation of employment while retaining the existing jobs. He said although Tamil Nadu was one of the most urbanised State, the Budget had not allocated fund for creation of infrastructure and railway projects.

Mr. Stalin said the BJP government, which was keen on propagating the Hindutva ideology, had renamed Indus Valley Civilization as Saraswathi Sindhu Civilization. “Privatisation of district hospitals and LIC is clear proof that the government lacks foresight,” he said.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the announcement to privatise railways was an indication that the BJP government has decided to destroy the public sector institutions. “The move will benefit only the corporate houses,” he alleged and condemned the divestment of the LIC which was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru. Mr. Alagiri said the addition of the word Saraswathi with the Indus Valley Civilization was actually an expression of the Hindutva ideology. “There are no announcements to benefit Tamil Nadu. Although Chennai-Bengaluru expressway has been announced, there is no mention about allocation of funds,” he said.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Budget had disappointed the people as it had not included their expectations. “It will benefit the corporate houses while creating further financial crisis,” he said. Mr. Balakrishnan took exception to the use of word Sarawathi to refer to the Indus Valley Civilization.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said foreign direct investment in education would only commercialise the higher education and research. He alleged that privatisation of railway would severely affect the public service and increase in the passenger and freight fare. “Privatisation of the country’s biggest insurance agency LIC will severely affect the people,” he said. Apart from changes in the individual tax structure and creation of a museum in Adhichanallur, there were no welcome announcements.

PMK, TMC welcome

PMK leader S. Ramadoss welcomed the Budget saying that the 16-point programme for development of agriculture and the reduction in the income-tax would benefit the people and pave the way for growth. But he expressed his disappointment over reduction of fund for rural development and panchayat raj from ₹1.40 lakh crore to ₹1.23 lakh crore.

“Allocation of funds for Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment as per requirement would create employment opportunities in rural areas,” Dr. Ramadoss said and welcomed the increase of fund for education and health.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan welcomed the Budget.