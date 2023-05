May 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A. Arun Thamburaj on Thursday assumed office as the Collector of Cuddalore district. He replaced, K. Balasubramaniam who was transferred recently. Mr. Thamburaj previously held the post of Collector of Nagapattinam district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thamburaj said the administration would accord top priority to education, health, and redressal of grievances of the people. The administration would also give thrust to fisheries and agriculture sectors in the district.