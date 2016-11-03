Tamil Nadu

School headmaster found drunk on campus, suspended

The headmaster of Aatukaarampatty Panchayat Union Middle School, Gunasekaran, was suspended on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in an inebriated state in the school.

The school has over 196 students from Standard I to VIII.

According to sources, Gunasekaran would drink in his room and throw the empty on the school campus. He would even go to classes in an inebriated state. The school had eight teachers handling different classes, and often someone would step in to handle Gunasekaran’s classes.

On Tuesday evening, Gunasekaran once again come out of his office in an inebriated state and allegedly thrown the empty bottles smashing them on the campus. This was noticed by one of the locals who informed the administration’s toll free number 1077.

The complaint was immediately forwarded to the Chief Education Officer’s office and an inquiry conducted. The report was sent to the CEO and the Collector and Gunasekaran was suspended.

When The Hindu contacted the District Elementary Education Officer, Palanisamy, to ask if any action would also be initiated against the teachers for not alerting the department on the behaviour of the headmaster, he said a separate inquiry would be held into this.



A local resident saw him smashing an empty bottle on the campus and informed the administration



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 1:14:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/School-headmaster-found-drunk-on-campus-suspended/article16091514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY