School headmaster found drunk on campus, suspended

The headmaster of Aatukaarampatty Panchayat Union Middle School, Gunasekaran, was suspended on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in an inebriated state in the school.

The school has over 196 students from Standard I to VIII.

According to sources, Gunasekaran would drink in his room and throw the empty on the school campus. He would even go to classes in an inebriated state. The school had eight teachers handling different classes, and often someone would step in to handle Gunasekaran’s classes.

On Tuesday evening, Gunasekaran once again come out of his office in an inebriated state and allegedly thrown the empty bottles smashing them on the campus. This was noticed by one of the locals who informed the administration’s toll free number 1077.

The complaint was immediately forwarded to the Chief Education Officer’s office and an inquiry conducted. The report was sent to the CEO and the Collector and Gunasekaran was suspended.

When The Hindu contacted the District Elementary Education Officer, Palanisamy, to ask if any action would also be initiated against the teachers for not alerting the department on the behaviour of the headmaster, he said a separate inquiry would be held into this.

