Plea to form Town Vending Committees

The Erode district Integrated Labourer' Association affiliated to AITUC has urged local bodies in the district to implement The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, at the earliest.
Though the local bodies must have formed Town Vending Committees within six months of the State Government's order issued during November 2015, they have initiated the task only now, Association Secretary P.L. Sivaraman said.
Flaws in the list of vendors must be rectified and representation of women, oppressed communities, minorities and disabled people must be ensured in the Town Vending Committee, he said.
