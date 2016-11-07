Tamil Nadu

Over 24,000 candidates turn up for TNPSC Group IV exam

A visually challenged candidate appearing for the TNPSC Group IV examination with the help of a scribe at the Government Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri.- Photo: N. Bashkaran

A visually challenged candidate appearing for the TNPSC Group IV examination with the help of a scribe at the Government Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri.- Photo: N. Bashkaran  

Of the 31,760 candidates who were issued the hall tickets, 24,801 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission(TNPSC) Group IV examination in Krishnagiri district on Sunday.

A total of 6,959 did not turn up for the examination held in 96 centres in the towns of Krishnagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, Pochampalli, Uthankarai, Bargur and Shoolagiri.

District Collector C. Kathiravan visited the exam centres that functioned at the Athiyaman College of Engineering and R. V. Government Boys Higher Secondary School, both in Hosur town. About 15 flying squads visited various centres to check malpractices. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 40 special services and private educational institutions operated 22 buses from different parts of the district to the examination centres for the benefit of the candidates.

Dharmapuri



The examinations were held in 131 centres in the district and a total of 42,415 candidates of the 51,398 who applied for the same, turned up at the examination centres. K. Vivekanandan, District Collector, inspected the Ilakkiyampatti Government Boys Higher Secondary School examination centre.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:39:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Over-24000-candidates-turn-up-for-TNPSC-Group-IV-exam/article16438645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY