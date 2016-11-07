Over 24,000 candidates turn up for TNPSC Group IV exam

Of the 31,760 candidates who were issued the hall tickets, 24,801 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission(TNPSC) Group IV examination in Krishnagiri district on Sunday.

A total of 6,959 did not turn up for the examination held in 96 centres in the towns of Krishnagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, Pochampalli, Uthankarai, Bargur and Shoolagiri.

District Collector C. Kathiravan visited the exam centres that functioned at the Athiyaman College of Engineering and R. V. Government Boys Higher Secondary School, both in Hosur town. About 15 flying squads visited various centres to check malpractices. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 40 special services and private educational institutions operated 22 buses from different parts of the district to the examination centres for the benefit of the candidates.

Dharmapuri

The examinations were held in 131 centres in the district and a total of 42,415 candidates of the 51,398 who applied for the same, turned up at the examination centres. K. Vivekanandan, District Collector, inspected the Ilakkiyampatti Government Boys Higher Secondary School examination centre.