Leopard sighted in Talamalai range

A leopard was reportedly sighted recently near a forest settlement in Talamalai range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

According to local sources, the predator was found near Mavanatham settlement. Forest department sources said there was nothing unusual about leopard presence in the area with thick forest cover. The Talamalai range has been known to be an ideal habitat for the predator owing to the large prey base of langurs.

After knowing about the leopard presence, locals in Mavanatham, Bejalatti and Kalidhimbam areas are reportedly exercising caution while moving out after darkness. They either avoid going out at all or go in groups.

The Forest Department has put up boards at periodic intervals along the Dhimbam ghat road cautioning travelling public about wildlife presence and to keep down the speed.

After two deaths were caused by a man-eater leopard at quick intervals two years back, one along the Ghat road and the other at the Dhimbam check post, the Forest Department imposed restrictions on movement of two-wheelers.

The restriction on movement of two-wheelers during the evening and night hours is still in place.

At periodic intervals, the Department also issues caution to travellers of four-wheelers to prevent them from stepping out of their vehicles during night hours at any location along the 14-km ghat road.