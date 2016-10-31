Lack of consensus forces CPI(M) to opt out of by-polls

The state unit of the CPI(M) dropped its plan to contest in the by-poll to the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency and the deferred polls to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies as its consistent efforts failed to persuade other partners of the People's Welfare Front (PWF) to support its plan.

"We tried till the last moment to convince our allies on the need to contest in the election. But we could not arrive at a consensus among our partners. We still feel it is not a correct decision to opt out of the race," CPI(M) state secretary G. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu.

He said since PWF had projected itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP at the national politics and the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, it should not stay away from any electoral battles. "Contesting in election is part of our political struggle as it offers the platform to establish ourselves as an alternative to the AIADMK and the DMK," Mr. Ramakrishnan reiterated,

He said when the leaders of the PWF met on October 21, the CPI(M) placed the proposal before them, but could not reach a unanimous opinion on the issue.

"But the the supporters of alternative politics and various units in the CPI(M) expressed the desire to contest in the by-poll. The issue was once again came up for discussion at the party's state secretariat meeting on October 26 and it was decided to convey the matter to the leaders of the PWF. But we could not evolve a consensus," said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

Asked about the reports that the party was against the idea of retaining the post of convener for the PWF, a post now held by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Mr. Ramakrishnan said his party had already conveyed its views to the leaders of the PWF.

"At the national level, six Left parties are working together and we do not have any one as the convener of the front. So we thought such a post is not necessary in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Vaiko is also acceptable to the idea. But we have not taken any final decision on the issue. We will decide it later," he said.